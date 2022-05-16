Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Refugee Advisory Panel Applications Now Open

Monday, 16 May 2022
New Zealand Immigration

Skilled and experienced former refugees are being asked to help support government decision-makers and policy developers on matters impacting refugees in New Zealand.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ), Refugees Seeking Equal Access at the Table (R-SEAT), and the Centre for Asia Pacific Refugee Studies (CAPRS) are working together to set up a new Refugee Advisory Panel that will enable former refugees to have a voice on matters that affect them.

“The Panel is being established to give our refugee community an opportunity to participate in the development of refugee strategies and policies in an effective and meaningful manner,” says Fiona Whiteridge, General Manager Refugee and Migrant Services, INZ.

The Panel is intended to be a collaborative space for former refugee communities, groups and organisations to represent themselves and advocate collectively.

“We are looking for people who have knowledge of refugee policy and expertise in refugee issues such as gender, education, economic inclusion, protection, or resettlement,” explains Fiona.

Applicants need to have held refugee status, sought asylum, or experienced displacement and resettled in New Zealand. If you have experience and demonstrated leadership in a refugee-led or refugee-serving organisation, then consider applying.

“Panel members will represent New Zealand’s collective refugee community which is why we need applicants with demonstrated refugee experience and leadership,” says Professor Jay Marlowe, Co-Director CAPRS, University of Auckland.

Rez Gardi, R-SEAT Managing Director, international lawyer and human rights activist says R-SEAT’s vision is for refugees to play a major role within the central decision-making bodies of the global refugee regime, to contribute to more effective and legitimate processes, and to the policies that affect their lives, and that no decisions should be made about refugees without refugees.

“I am so pleased to be involved in establishing the Panel with CAPRS and INZ. It’s a reflection of the Government’s commitment to the refugee community and aligns with New Zealand’s Refugee Resettlement Strategy which aims for refugees to have a strong sense of belonging to their own community and to New Zealand.”

Applications are open now and close on 12 June 2022 and after the selection process is completed, the Panel of seven members will begin their two-year term in early July.

