Eat Our Street At Ponsonby’s Month Long Restaurant & Bar Festival

As the days become shorter and the nights colder and we all reflect on how much cooking we have done over the last few years as we hunkered down, now’s the time to break out of the home bubble and visit the hub of hospitality – Ponsonby!

For the month of May, all participating restaurants and bars will be celebrating the Eat, Drink, Love Ponsonby 2022. The super popular, annual festival will showcase the finest of Ponsonby’s cuisine, from acclaimed restaurants to casual dining, from brunch to evening cocktails, and everything in between. More than 50 of the area’s favourite Ponsonby venues will be serving up their most popular dishes and drink matches at can’t walk past, fixed prices of $30 and under, $30 to $50 and $50+.

Check out the menus here, including Burger Burger’s cute date night menu, Ponsonby Bistro’s two-course lamb shoulder or delicious deals from Ponsonby’s casual dining institution – the Ponsonby Food Court.

This is the time to revisit an old favourite (Prego, Blue Breeze Inn, Gusto) or introduce yourself to one of the newcomers (Lucky 8, Broken Lantern, Beau) – there are so many options perfect for an intimate date or a larger gathering with friends.

Ponsonby has a solid reputation for being a melting pot of culture and a vibrant and eclectic community that embraces its visitors and locals with love and respect. What better way to keep warm on a winters day or night than by filling up on delicious food and thirst quenching drinks.

Viv Rosenberg, General Manager of Ponsonby Business Association comments, “We are so excited to bring the spotlight back to the restaurants and bars in our community. They’ve been through a tough time, but their resilience and creativity has meant dining out and enjoying their talents while supporting their business has become even more enjoyable if that was possible. We challenge you to eat our street and discover new flavours.”

Eatdrinkloveponsonby.co.nz

@iloveponsonby

© Scoop Media

