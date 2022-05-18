Two Arrested Following Fleeing Driver Incident

Attributed to Southern Prevention Acting Senior Sergeant Michael Wingfield.

Police have arrested two people following a fleeing driver incident on Tuesday morning.

At around 8:40am on Tuesday a man driving a stolen vehicle has crashed on the Devil’s Staircase and been picked up by a woman driving another vehicle.

The duo headed south, but were identified in Lumsden and signalled to pull over.

The vehicle failed to stop and instead continued travelling south.

It was sighted again in Benmore where spikes were deployed, however unsuccessful.

The vehicle was located again, near SH6 and Limehills-Browns Road, and was followed under lights and sirens.

Speeds did not exceed the posted speed limit of 100km/h and the manner of driving was reported to be consistent. However, as the vehicle travelled towards the Winton township staff decided to abandon the pursuit.

The fleeing vehicle was sighted again on Eglington Street and has driven past a primary school where two school buses and other members of the public were parked at the intersection.

Determined not to stop the offending vehicle has driven up onto the footpath and headed north, passing a coffee cart and several pedestrians along the way.

The vehicle has lost control while travelling on the footpath and grass verge adjacent to Great North Road and driven into a patrol car, which was positioned on the corner of Great North Road and Clyde Street.

A 31-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

The patrol vehicle received damage to its front, passenger wheel.

The woman is due to appear in Invercargill District Court on 19 May on charges relating to reckless driving, failing to stop, and unlicensed driver failed to comply with prohibition.

The man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court on 23 May on charges relating to theft of a motor vehicle, resists Police, and careless driving.

These offenders have demonstrated a complete disregard for every other person who may have been using the road and footpath at this time.

It is extremely fortunate the public and the offenders themselves were not seriously injured as a result of this reckless driving behaviour.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

