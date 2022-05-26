DoC Community Meeting

The Minister of Conservation Kiritapu Allan announced a Community Meeting on Waiheke Island regarding the Kennedy Point Marina, the welfare concerns for the kororā/little blue penguins and other conservation issues.

On Thursday 26th May, the Waiheke community and Protect Pūtiki will warmly welcome the minister after 440 plus days (and counting) of silence and absence.

We see this as an opportunity for constructive dialogue, accountability, and a time for redemption.

This is a deeply significant moment for Protect Pūtiki and the wider Waiheke community who have worked tirelessly and have been calling on the Minister for over a year. We are saddened that the minister’s presence has come only after the destruction of the kororā habitat at Pūtiki bay.

The ask from Protect Pūtiki is that all works in Zone A; on and adjacent to the breakwater are stopped immediately as the kororā are now breeding.

We invite media to join us.

5:15pm doors open.

5:45pm meeting begins.

7:30pm finish time.

