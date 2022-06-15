Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand Garden Bird Survey Starts Soon. Can We Count On You?

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Landcare Research

The New Zealand Garden Bird Survey is an annual citizen science project led by scientists at Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research, one of New Zealand’s Crown Research Institutes, for the past 16 years. This year the survey runs from 25 June to 3 July, 2022.

Taking part in the NZ Garden Bird Survey involves spending an hour during one day of the survey period counting all the bird species in your garden, school, marae, or in a local park or reserve, and recording the highest number of each species seen or heard at any one time.

Birds keep our gardens vigorous, they reflect the state of our environment’s health, and encourage people to get involved in conservation. In the 16 years the NZ Garden Bird survey has run, scientists have noticed a gradual uptick in the numbers of native birds people have seen. This is encouraging and suggests that habitat restoration and predator control initiatives are having a positive effect on our bird life.

The more people who take part in the survey, the clearer and more detailed the national picture becomes.

To take part, go to gardenbirdsurvey.nz - there are numerous resources, including printable tally sheets with helpful identification pics of the birds most likely to visit your garden. Once you have done the count, you submit your results online and the surveys are analysed by Manaaki Whenua researchers.

It’s easy to make your garden bird-friendly. Protect and create suitable habitats by planting flowering and fruiting trees if you have space. Look after any trees or shrubs already in your garden. Create wild unmown areas in your garden – even small areas will do – that will act as ‘bug hotels’ to encourage bird visitors. And reduce your use of chemical treatments such as weedkillers and fertilisers. Make sure that household plastics don’t find their way into your garden.

Manage cats, even if that means putting a bell on them. Get in touch with Predator Free projects in your community, and consider using traps for possums, stoats and rats that visit your garden.

There are lots of benefits to having a bird-friendly garden. Birds are pollinators and seed distributors, so your garden will benefit from their visits. They are also bioindicators – they tell us about the health of our environment. Trends in their numbers may alert us to emerging environmental problems.

You will also personally benefit from joining the tens of thousands of other bird counters. Taking part in the survey helps you to make a personal connection with nature, which is known to be good for mental well-being. Watch birds in your garden, connect with nature and become a scientist for an hour, helping you and your tamariki to understand the role birds play in your garden’s ecosystem.

The New Zealand Garden Bird Survey runs between 25 June and 3 July this year.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Landcare Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 