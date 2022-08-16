Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Westcoasters: Act Now On Red Weather Warning

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

Those living on the West Cost of Te Waipounamu, in the Buller District and Upper South Island (Tasman Ranges), should act now and follow the advice of local civil defence authorities as Metservice’s local extreme weather warnings have been upgraded from Orange to Red.

"Yet again Westcoasters, those in the Grey and Buller districts and Upper South Island likely face major disruption with a typical month’s rain expected to fall to Thursday evening. This brings with it an attendant risk of flooding," says Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ) Chief Executive Tim Grafton. "People should put their safety first, heed the advice of local civil defence and contact their insurer early if affected."

Regional and local councils are working hard to prepare, minimise the impacts and to be ready for the recovery phase. In addition to following their advice, there are some simple things you can do that will help reduce loss and damage and so speed recovery:

- First and foremost, act on the instructions of local authorities to keep yourselves safe

- Move valuables and electrical items out of reach of potential flood water

- Move your car out of flood danger, and avoid driving if you can in line with local advice

- Check gutters and drains are clear of debris

- In case of high winds, secure large items such as barbeques, umbrellas and outdoor furniture, turn trampolines upside down, and pack away smaller items

- Check your emergency kit, check in with you neighbours and be prepared for possible power outages

Insurers want to get things fixed as soon as possible and always try to prioritise those most badly affected, such as those whose homes are red or yellow stickered. Getting you claim lodged early is the best way to speed things along.

"Contact your insurer early if you suffer flood or storm damage, especially if you need to make emergency repairs, which should only be undertaken if they can be done safely, added Tim. "It’s also important to take photos of any damage or items that have been ruined."

"No matter the outcome, that the West Coast is once again under a Red Warning is very difficult for all involved. The Buller District, and Westport in particular, have had a particularly hard run since last July’s major flooding and our thoughts are with them," said Tim.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Insurance Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 