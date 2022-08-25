Volunteers Clock Up 1000 Free Meals For Taranaki Whānau

Volunteers have whipped up 1000 free meals in less than a year for Taranaki whānau that are under pressure – and the keen cooks say they’re ready and willing to provide more.

The 32 volunteers make up the New Plymouth branch of Bellyful, which helps whānau with babies or young children by cooking and delivering the free meals when support is needed.

“We only started up in New Plymouth last spring, so it’s been a great effort,” says Branch Coordinator Lynley Stringer. “We know the recipients really appreciate this sort of practical support, and our volunteers are glad to have an opportunity to help out.

“We also think there are many more whānau out there who could do with this sort of support, but they don’t know we’re here,” she says. “So we’re keen to get the word out. People can refer themselves to us, or refer friends or whānau. It’s easy. Just go to www.bellyful.org.nz and scroll down to the ‘fill bellies’ button.”

Referrals also come from midwives, social workers and other agencies.

Bellyful New Plymouth will soon be expanding its deliveries to Stratford. “We’re training up some volunteer deliverers now. We’ll continue to cook all the meals at WITT in New Plymouth, however.”

She says they’re grateful for the support they’ve won from many local businesses and other organisations. “We couldn’t do it without this sort of support.”

The Bellyful team prepares about 150 meals at a time at monthly ‘Cookathons’, which are frozen so they’re ready for rapid delivery. “We’re very responsive,” says Lynley. “Our eligibility criteria are very simple, with our focus firmly on households with newborns and young children that need support. And we have meals to suit most dietary requirements.”

Bellyful has 25 national branches, each operated and funded independently by local volunteers, supporters and sponsors. Since 2009, these Bellyful teams have provided more than 196,700 meals to New Zealand whānau.

For more information see www.bellyful.org.nz, or find Bellyful New Plymouth on Facebook.

