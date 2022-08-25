Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Volunteers Clock Up 1000 Free Meals For Taranaki Whānau

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 7:46 pm
Press Release: Bellyful

Volunteers have whipped up 1000 free meals in less than a year for Taranaki whānau that are under pressure – and the keen cooks say they’re ready and willing to provide more.

The 32 volunteers make up the New Plymouth branch of Bellyful, which helps whānau with babies or young children by cooking and delivering the free meals when support is needed.

“We only started up in New Plymouth last spring, so it’s been a great effort,” says Branch Coordinator Lynley Stringer. “We know the recipients really appreciate this sort of practical support, and our volunteers are glad to have an opportunity to help out.

“We also think there are many more whānau out there who could do with this sort of support, but they don’t know we’re here,” she says. “So we’re keen to get the word out. People can refer themselves to us, or refer friends or whānau. It’s easy. Just go to www.bellyful.org.nz and scroll down to the ‘fill bellies’ button.”

Referrals also come from midwives, social workers and other agencies.

Bellyful New Plymouth will soon be expanding its deliveries to Stratford. “We’re training up some volunteer deliverers now. We’ll continue to cook all the meals at WITT in New Plymouth, however.”

She says they’re grateful for the support they’ve won from many local businesses and other organisations. “We couldn’t do it without this sort of support.”

The Bellyful team prepares about 150 meals at a time at monthly ‘Cookathons’, which are frozen so they’re ready for rapid delivery. “We’re very responsive,” says Lynley. “Our eligibility criteria are very simple, with our focus firmly on households with newborns and young children that need support. And we have meals to suit most dietary requirements.”

Bellyful has 25 national branches, each operated and funded independently by local volunteers, supporters and sponsors. Since 2009, these Bellyful teams have provided more than 196,700 meals to New Zealand whānau.

For more information see www.bellyful.org.nz, or find Bellyful New Plymouth on Facebook.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bellyful on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 