Auckland’s Character The Wrong Target To Get More Affordable Housing
Viv Beck says the new housing rules Auckland Council has
been forced to accept this month are the wrong solution to
get more affordable housing in Auckland and will damage
Auckland’s liveability.
“Even with the
exemptions council has proposed, Auckland will lose more of
its precious character, and the core funding and
infrastructure shortfalls impacting Auckland are not
addressed. Improvements that can be made to council’s own
performance have also been ignored.”
As
mayor, she will take three immediate steps to respond to the
government’s National Policy Statement on Urban
Development and the new medium density residential
standards.
“I will advance plans for
Auckland to draw down on new infrastructure funding and
financing tools that take the cost off Auckland Council’s
balance sheet and will allow new infrastructure to get built
more quickly.”
“I will explore what
additional changes are possible to Auckland’s Unitary Plan
to protect more of Auckland’s diminishing character and
heritage including the use of Neighbourhood Plans used in
Brisbane and England.”
“I will require
new performance targets for council’s consents unit and
new regular public reporting. I will propose council
contracts-out its consenting, as happened in Christchurch
following the earthquakes, if the Auckland Council can’t
boost its performance.”
The planning
changes now go to an independent panel for a year-long
review. Viv Beck will not accept any recommendations from
the panel that compromise Auckland’s liveability, damage
the region’s character and fail to address the
infrastructure deficit.
“I am greatly
concerned that Council expects 25% of Auckland’s character
homes could be lost by these changes. Yet infrastructure
funding for housing, a key problem holding back more house
building, is not addressed by these
changes.
“Despite record consent numbers,
developers, businesses and residents tell me council
bottlenecks make it slower and more expensive than it should
be to get houses built.”
Aucklanders have
until 29 September to tell council and the government what
they think of these changes. The next council is expected to
make decisions on the panel’s recommendations in March
2024.
“If elected, I won’t be waiting
for the panel to report and will be taking action to get
more affordable housing built more
quickly.”