Police Thank Public, Tikipunga Homicide Investigation Continues

Whangārei Police would like to thank the community for their prompt response to the media release seeking the identity of a person following a fatal fire in Tikipunga last month.

Police launched a homicide investigation following the death of Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, 61, at a Thomas Street address on 29 April.

Yesterday Police issued a release asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person captured on CCTV.

Whangārei Police Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says Police has received a substantial amount of information from the public.

“We would like to thank the community for their assistance, this person has come forward and has been eliminated from the Police enquiry.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who knows who started this fire, or saw anyone in the area that night between the hours of 1.30am through to 3.30am on Monday 29 April.”

Anyone with footage that could assist our investigation can upload it by going to https://egret.nc3.govt.nz/

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has information via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 240429/4766.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

