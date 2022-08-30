Grassroots Trust Now Major Funder Of Region’s Rescue Helicopter

Grassroots Trust, committed supporter of the Manawatu - Whanganui community, have recently become a major funder of the region’s Rescue Helicopter.

Grassroots Trust have recently committed to a grant of $750,000. This gives the Rescue Helicopter a level of comfort and certainty to continue providing this life-saving service to the community. As a result of this significant funding support from Grassroots Trust, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter will now be known as the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

“We are delighted to begin what we are sure will become a long-term partnership with Grassroots Trust, an organisation with a purpose we both believe and share – making a positive difference in our community,” said Vanessa Richmond, Group Manager.

Grassroots Trust Central Limited Chairman – Sean Hannan said the partnership with the Rescue Helicopter was a positive one and recognised the significant impact the rescue helicopter service has in the Manawatu - Whanganui community.

Grassroots Trust is dedicated to providing local funding to local communities and they deliver this through granted support of amateur sport, education, and multiple charitable community initiatives. The core value of Grassroots Trust and key to its growth and success is local – local funding, local communities, and local people. Grassroots Trust is at the heart of our community in the Manawatu.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter operates as a charity and relies on support from the community. The crucial financial support ensures our rescue helicopter can continue to bring life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and Critical Care Flight Paramedics directly to the patient. For further information about the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter visit our website rescue.org.nz

