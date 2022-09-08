‘Bayleys Friday Night Feast’ Is Back

Marlborough’s iconic street food festival ‘Bayleys Friday Night Feast’ is back for a 6th year on Friday 7th October in Blenheim’s CBD. As the festival continues to grow, Bayleys Friday Night Feast is moving around the corner for 2022, to the Wynen Street Carpark; giving locals and visitors more space to taste all the amazing Marlborough foodie delights on offer.

This year the outdoor family-friendly event aligns with the South Island Cheese Festival on Saturday 8th October at Clos Henri, making it the ultimate foodie weekend in Marlborough.

“We are delighted to bring back one of Marlborough’s favourite foodie events, and the fact we can coincide with another food focused event, the South Island Cheese Festival, and really showcase Marlborough as a gourmet destination is really exciting”, said Nikki De Reeper, Feast Marlborough Chair. “The weekend aligns perfectly with Feast Marlborough’s vision to share Marlborough’s food and beverage story”.

Supported by Marlborough District Council, ‘Bayleys Friday Night Feast’ is a gathering of someof Marlborough’s finest food producers creating crowd pleasing offerings from both food trucks and local chefs. This year there will also be a Market Alley, so visitors will be able to take their favourite Marlborough treats home with them. There will be plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained in the Future Foodies Kidszone, run with the support of Marlborough Youth Trust.

Amanda McRae, Feast Marlborough Event Manager said “Feast Marlborough, along with our vendors are so excited that once again Blenheim’s CBD will come alive with great food, wine and live music. We’re also really excited to have partnered with Marlborough Youth Trust to this year for our Kids Zone and support this fantastic service for young Marlburians.”

Feast Marlborough are thrilled to have Bayleys Marlborough on board once again as naming sponsor. Nikki added, “With the support of Glenn and his team, Feast Marlborough are able to deliver this fabulous community event for Marlborough. We are really grateful of Bayleys ongoing support”

Glenn Dick, Director of Bayleys Marlborough said, “We love how the Bayleys Friday Night Feast is a great opportunity to bring Marlburians and visitors alike to together, where we get to enjoy the great cuisine and talent within our region. We can catch up, chat, laugh and enjoy the Village type atmosphere the night brings. For Bayleys, the Friday Night Feast really aligns with our own values of being “All Together Better” and this is what Marlborough is all about”.

The event kicks off at 3.30pm in Wynen Street Carpark in Blenheim CBD and runs through until 8.30pm, following which visitors can continue their evening in one of Blenheim’s many restaurants and bars.

After an evening of indulging in some of Marlborough’s finest produce and street food, visitors can continue their food journey and head out to the South Island Cheese Festival, kicking off NZ Cheese Month celebrations on Saturday 8th October at the beautiful Clos Henri Vineyard. Cheese Companies from all over New Zealand will be coming together to celebrate the flavours of artisan cheese.

Bayleys Friday Night Feast is a free family friendly event and tickets to the South Island Cheese Festival are available on Eventfinda. Further announcements will be made in the coming weeks outlining all the exciting food and entertainment that will be on offer.

Lock in the date for this incredible Marlborough foodie weekend.

© Scoop Media

