Support For Climate Adaptation Inquiry

Labour supports a Notice of Motion in the House today to move the Finance and Expenditure Committee to conduct an inquiry on climate adaptation.

The purpose of the inquiry is to develop and recommend objectives and principles for the design of a climate adaptation framework for New Zealand.

“It is imperative we build enduring and long-lasting policies that outlast any one government,” said Labour climate spokesperson Megan Woods.

“To do that we have to work across the House. We’ve done it before and can do it again.

“Climate impacts will affect everyone. Climate change and the wild and weird weather it brings know no partisan politics. So it makes sense to support work on adaptation across the House.

“New Zealand and New Zealanders will need to be resilient to the effects of climate change. We’ve already seen how devastating Cyclone Gabrielle was to communities who lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods.

“I welcome the conversation on climate change adaptation and look forward to cross-party work on this important issue.”

