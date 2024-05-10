Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Safer Speed Limits On SH15 Kaikohe To Otaika

Friday, 10 May 2024, 11:37 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

As part of the second phase of speed limit changes to sections of Northland state highways, new speed limits will come into effect next Monday 13 May on short sections of State Highway 15 between Kaikohe and Otaika.

Changes will include variable speed limit signs across 7 schools, and permanent speed limit changes to 4 sections of the state highway.

The changes on May 13 exclude Maungatapere township and Maungatapere School which will be implemented at a later date alongside other speed limit changes through Maungatapere on State Highway 14.

The speed changes focus on short sections of state highway through townships, schools and marae and involved extensive community engagement and input.

For more information, please visit: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/northland-auckland-speed-reviews/

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

