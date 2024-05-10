Horowhenua Rangatahi Coming Together To Celebrate Youth Week

There’s loads of fun events in Horowhenua coming up for rangatahi to get in the spirit of Youth Week 2024.

A nationwide festival of events celebrating the talents, passion and success of young people, the theme of Youth Week 2024 is ‘Māwherangi a tama roto ka taka, kāpuia ake ka pūrangiaho’ ‘We may not have it all together, but together we have it all’.

The theme of coming together is strong in the programme of events taking place between Monday 20 May and Sunday 26 May 2024 to celebrate the important and vibrant segment of our community.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “Young people are our future and we are consistently impressed with their effervescent energy and ideas, their vision and drive for a better future and the life and vibrancy they bring to Horowhenua. We’re honoured to host a number of events in their honour.”

With laser tag, pool jams, a basketball showcase, after school programmes, a movie night and more, there’s lots of ways our rangatahi can gather to celebrate during the special week.

Youth Week 2024 in Horowhenua kicks off with the opening of Pūrākau: Human Library Exhibition. Pūrākau captures the voice of youth living in the Horowhenua today, and preserves it for future generations to learn what life was like in 2024. Through Pūrākau, youth will have their stories pre-recorded and available for the whole community to watch and listen to during Youth Week 2024 at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō. The audio and video files will be stored on Kete Horowhenua to view after Youth Week.

Celebrations will be had throughout the week during Youth Space’s regular after school programme on weekdays between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Youth Space will be the place to be on Wednesday 22 May between 4pm and 6pm, with laser tag on offer for young people aged ten and up. Between 6pm and 9pm young people aged 12 and up can get amongst it after hours. Registration is required for the later session – email youthspace@horowhenua.govt.nz to save your spot.

Basketball will be the name of the game the following day on Thursday 23 May, with a showcase of skills between regular Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Youth Space goers vs representatives from the Palmerston North Youth Space from 4.30pm to 9pm at Space Jam in Youth Space. There will be a live feed into the Open Space for rangatahi to cheer their peers on.

In Shannon, youth will watch a movie together at Shannon Memorial Hall from 5pm.

On Saturday 25 May local rangatahi will dominate the airways, taking over 106.9fm between 1pm and 4pm. In Foxton, there will be a Pool Jam with inflatables and music to enjoy at Foxton Pools between 3pm and 5pm with $2 entry.

On Sunday, Levin Aquatic Centre will host another Pool Jam between 3pm and 5pm with $2 entry. A Youth Space programme will run between 1pm and 4pm.

Youth Week 2024 programme of events

Throughout the week

Pūrākau: Human Library Exhibition

Normal opening hours

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō

Monday 20 May

Youth Space after school programme

3.30pm to 5.30pm

Youth Space

Tuesday 21 May

Youth Space after school programme

3.30pm to 5.30pm

Youth Space

Wednesday 22 May

Laser Tag

4pm to 6pm (Ages 10+) and 6pm to 9pm (Ages 12+)

Youth Space

Registrations are required for the evening session. Please email youthspace@horowhenua.govt.nz to register.

Thursday 23 May

Rangatahi Space Jam – Basketball Showcase

4.30pm to 9pm

Youth Space, and live streamed to Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Open Space

Movie Night

4pm to 6pm

Shannon Memorial Hall

Friday 24 May

Youth Space after school programme

3.30pm to 5.30pm

Youth Space

Saturday 25 May

Radio station live

1pm to 4pm

106.9FM

Pool Jam

3pm to 5pm

Foxton Pools

$2 entry

Sunday 26 May

Youth Space programme

1pm to 4pm

Youth Space

Pool Jam

3pm to 5pm

Levin Aquatic Centre

$2 entry

