Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watercare’s Central Interceptor Tunnel Boring Machine Begins Historic Tunnelling Under Manukau Harbour

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Watercare

Hiwa-i-te-Rangi, Watercare’s Central Interceptor Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is about to create history as she begins tunnelling 1500m across the Manukau Harbour, in the most challenging section of her 14.7km journey from Māngere to Grey Lynn.

Hiwa-i-te-Rangi boring machine in action

Hiwa-i-te-Rangi is just metres away from the water’s edge and should reach the harbour by tonight. This is the first-time tunnelling has taken place under a major New Zealand harbour. Previously, Watercare has tunnelled under a small section of Hobson Bay to create the Hobson wastewater tunnel. And in 2009, a TBM also dug a 600m undersea tunnel for the Rosedale Wastewater Treatment Plant outfall pipe. Hiwa-i-te-Rangi is currently sitting underneath Kiwi Esplanade, Māngere Bridge, just centimetres from the harbour. It will take around four months for her to travel across to Hillsborough at depths of 15-20m below the seabed.

Auckland Mayor, Phill Goff went underground to see the tunnel for himself in July and has been following progress: “It was fantastic to be able to see the tunnel boring machine in action and to know that the end product of this work is that we will be able to cut by over 80 per cent wastewater overflows into the Waitemata Harbour from the western isthmus.

“Stormwater infiltrating into wastewater has caused overflows into our harbours and waterways for a century and finally we are taking the critical action needed to help ensure we have clean beaches and harbours.”

Central Interceptor executive programme director, Shayne Cunis says everyone is focussed on the big task ahead: “Hiwia-i-te-Rangi has travelled more than 2.5km since she began her 14.7km journey in August last year from Māngere Treatment Plant. Our contractors, Ghella Abergeldie Joint Venture have vast international experience and they’ll be working 24/7 to ensure the TBM keeps tunnelling non-stop to the other side.

“In recent days, the Hiwa-i-te-Rangi has been checked thoroughly, including the cutterhead. More than 30 ‘cutting discs’ have been swapped for ‘rippers’ for maximum efficiency as she powers her way through East Coast Bays Formation rock all the way to Grey Lynn.”

A maximum of 29 tunnellers are allowed inside the tunnel at any time. Cunis says enormous efforts have gone into ensuring tunnellers are kept safe: “There are two refuge chambers (which provide shelter during emergencies) and workers carry back-up breathing apparatus. Potential hazards include fire and water ingress. More than 100 bore samples were taken before construction began, to ensure the geology was well understood along the route.

Undersea tunnels are rare—the Channel Tunnel between UK and France is the probably the most famous example. Watercare head of health safety and well-being, Bronwyn Struthers says safety has always been an absolute priority for the $1.2b Central Interceptor project: “Watercare is committed to keeping all our workers safe. We built a dedicated training centre and everyone undergoes a two-day induction programme, as well as regular underground training. We even imported a section of a real TBM so tunnellers could practise replacing the cutterhead tools and climbing into a decompression chamber. We are also the only project in New Zealand to introduce a card identification system, which indicates where workers are located, should they become incapacitated.

The 4.5m diameter tunnel is made up of rings, each one is formed by six concrete segments that are fixed together underground. Hiwa-i-te-Rangi was named by school students along the tunnel route. The custom-built Earth Pressure Balance machine came from Germany and features a 5.4m cutterhead with titanium cutters. Soil and rock pass through the machine via a series of conveyor belts and is loaded into “muck skips” for removal by electric locomotives and a crane. Initially tunnellers walked to reach the TBM during shift changes, now the tunnel is so long, they ride in small locomotives. Watercare lead engineer Bojan Jovanovic says the electric locomotives have real advantages “They are quieter, more sustainable, and best of all, they emit no diesel fumes.”

Each day, Hiwa-i-te-Rangi travels up to 16m each day and lays eight to 10 tunnel rings. The tunnel has a coloured plastic liner to protect against the corrosive effects of wastewater to give it a design life of 100 years. The colour changes indicate different steel reinforcement in the segments which are governed by the changing geology. The TBM was launched in the most challenging soil conditions: Kawa sands and the liner was blue. As tunnelling has progressed, grey and pink tones have emerged. Half-way across the Manukau Harbour, the liner will change to yellow, as the ground changes to East Coast Bays Formation sandstone rock.

The harbour crossing will be closely followed by the Central Interceptor’s ‘rival’ tunnelling team, who are building the first of two branch sewers. The team is operating a micro-Tunnel Boring Machine called ‘Domenica’. So far, she has made two breakthroughs as she travels from May Rd, Mount Roskill en route to Miranda Reserve, Avondale.

Hiwa-i-te-Rangi Tunnel Boring Machine crosses Manukau Harbour video: https://vimeo.com/751176170

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Watercare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>


Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 