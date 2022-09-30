Serious Injury Crash South Canterbury, Detour Into Geraldine Off SH1
Friday, 30 September 2022, 4:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
A serious injury, two-vehicle crash south of Rangitata
this afternoon, South Canterbury, will delay drivers using
SH1 into the evening, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport
Agency.
Drivers going south will be detoured into
Geraldine (SH79) from Rangitata then back onto SH1 via Orari
or Winchester. Coming north, the reverse will apply. This
will add to the journey time.
The Police Serious Crash
Unit are at the scene, corner of SH1 and Looker
Road.
SH1 between Orari and Rangitata could remain
closed well into the evening.
Given this is the start
of the school holiday period, people should plan for delays
through South Canterbury, says Waka Kotahi. If people can
postpone their journeys south of Rangitata through South
Canterbury tonight, they should consider doing
so.
Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/401762
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...More>>