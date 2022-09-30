Serious Injury Crash South Canterbury, Detour Into Geraldine Off SH1

A serious injury, two-vehicle crash south of Rangitata this afternoon, South Canterbury, will delay drivers using SH1 into the evening, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Drivers going south will be detoured into Geraldine (SH79) from Rangitata then back onto SH1 via Orari or Winchester. Coming north, the reverse will apply. This will add to the journey time.

The Police Serious Crash Unit are at the scene, corner of SH1 and Looker Road.

SH1 between Orari and Rangitata could remain closed well into the evening.

Given this is the start of the school holiday period, people should plan for delays through South Canterbury, says Waka Kotahi. If people can postpone their journeys south of Rangitata through South Canterbury tonight, they should consider doing so.

Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/401762

