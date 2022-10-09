Preliminary Results Of Kāpiti Coast District Council Election

Preliminary results of the 2022 Kāpiti Coast District Council elections have resulted in some changes to the progress results issued yesterday of candidates elected. These are subject to special votes being counted and the final results being confirmed on Thursday, so results may still change.

Karl Webber has been provisionally elected to the Paraparaumu Community Board.

Two candidates, Kathy Speirs and Rob Kofoed, have been provisionally elected as Paraparaumu Ward and District Ward Councillors respectively, as well as to Community Boards. Candidates are appointed to the highest position elected with Councillor roles taking precedence over Community Board positions. At this stage, the next highest polling candidate for the Ōtaki Community Board is Jackie Elliot and the next highest polling candidate for the Paraparaumu Community Board is Glen Olsen. Membership of the Boards will be confirmed when final results are issued.

The preliminary results show a voter turnout of 19,417, up from total voter turnout in 2019, including special votes, of 18,343.

The following candidates are provisionally elected to the Council:

Mayor

Janet Holborow

Councillors

Districtwide Councillors

Liz Koh

Rob Kofoed

Lawrence Kirby

Ōtaki Ward Councillor

Shelly Warwick

Waikanae Ward Councillor

Jocelyn Prvanov

Nigel Wilson

Paraparaumu Ward Councillor

Martin Halliday

Glen Cooper

Kathy Spiers

Paekākāriki-Raumati Ward Councillor

Sophie Handford

Community Board members

Ōtaki Community Board

Rob Kofoed

Chris Papps

Simon Black

Cam Butler

Waikanae Community Board

Tonchi Begovich

Michelle Lewis

Richard Mansell

Michael Moore

Paraparaumu Community Board

Kathy Spiers

Guy Burns

Bernie Randall

Karl Webber

Raumati Community Board

Bede Laracy

Jonny Best

Tim Sutton

Tarn Sheerin

Paekākāriki Community Board

Sorcha Ruth

Christian Judge

Sean McKinley

Kelsey Lee

Final results will be confirmed on Thursday 13 October 2022 once special votes have been processed.

See kapiticoast.govt.nz/vote for the Preliminary Results Iteration Report.

© Scoop Media

