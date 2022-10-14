Dogs Come Out To Play At Dogwatch

Dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds are invited to celebrate Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust’s 40th birthday with a Family Fun Day on Saturday 19 November - and their owners can come too!

The event marks 40 years of rescuing, retraining and rehoming abandoned and surrendered dogs. In that time, Dogwatch has found forever homes for thousands of dogs who may otherwise have been euthanised.

The Family Fun Day will feature fun activities, market stalls, a sausage sizzle and competitions, not to mention plenty of canine socialising. Phodography by Lis will be on hand to capture all the action.

The event runs from 10.30am to 1.30pm at Dogwatch’s premises on Dyers Road in Bromley and entry is free, although gold coin donations are welcome. Dogs must be on leash at all times. Parking is available on site.

Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust 40th Birthday Family Fun Day

Saturday 19 November (rain date: Saturday 26 November)

10.30am to 1.30pm

236 Dyers Road, Bromley

Free

