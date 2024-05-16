Put It In Park: Police Arrest Pair In Stolen Vehicle

The wheels have come off for two teenagers after Police caught up with them on Wednesday evening.

Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says Police were made aware of a vehicle believed to be stolen vehicle travelling on the Southwestern Motorway just before 5pm.

“The vehicle was travelling citybound and was seen entering the Waterview Tunnel before exiting the motorway at St Lukes Road.

“The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle, was quickly overhead to provide observations as the vehicle travelled towards New North Road.”

Inspector Kitcher says Police noted the vehicle driving in a consistently dangerous manner.

“Eagle and our units observed this vehicle driving at a concerningly high speed, in some areas almost double the posted speed limit, while amongst other vehicles in peak hour traffic.

“We also sighted the vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic on more than one occasion.”

Police units on the ground were directed to the vehicle’s location and it eventually came to a stop on Acorn Street in Royal Oak when signalled to do so.

However, Inspector Kitcher says the pair attempted to leave the area on foot, but were arrested soon after.

“A male and a female, aged 14 and 17 respectively, were taken into custody a short distance away without further incident.”

Both have since been referred to Youth Aid.

Police are once again astounded at this incredibly dangerous behaviour.

“We cannot stress enough the concern we have for those choosing to put themselves and other road users in our community at risk,” Inspector Kitcher says.

“It is incredibly lucky that once again no one, including those involved, were injured during this incident.”

