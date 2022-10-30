Biggest Ever Field At The OSM Challenge Wanaka Multi

The 3rd edition of the OSM Challenge Wanaka Multi took place on Saturday 29th October. The event saw its biggest ever field with over 160 participants kayaking, biking and running a total of 82km in and around the stunning Lake Wanaka. Blue skies and light winds saw a pancake flat lake, almost perfect conditions for a paddle and the rain and wind held off for some awesome biking and running conditions.

The men’s field saw a close battle with the top three all finishing within three minutes of each other. Sam Newlands took the lead on the kayak leg and with a strong bike kept that lead, heading into the run in first place. Hot on his tail was up-and-coming multisport athlete Hamish Elliott who overtook on the run, taking victory in a time of 4.23.06. “The atmosphere was really exciting. It was great to have a strong kayaker and biker to chase.” Said Hamish. Sam Newlands finished second and Lewis Wright came in a close third in 4.25.29, winning the Veteran Male category.

The female race was won by Darfield athlete Julia Chamberlain in a time of 4.46.11, who led from the get-go. “What a great day, so much fun. The river was really nice and no wind on the bike was awesome. Running is my favourite part, so I just got on my feet and ran!” Estelle Arundell took second, followed closely by Katherine Reardon.

Wanaka multisport legend and Coast to Coast Champion Simone Maier joined forces with Emily Wilson and Jo Williams to win the team’s event. “What a fantastic day. I was gutted not to be able to take part in the individual event but so glad we decided to enter as a team last minute.” Said Simone. Emily Wilson made a cracking lead on the kayak “For Spring it was a pearler!” she said, “Flat as pancake!” while Jo Williams brought victory home on the run “Simone got to transition sooner than expected, I’d barely made it out the toilet. The pressure certainly kept me going, I could feel I was getting run down and had to keep that winning streak!”

The inaugural OSM Challenge Wanaka Duathlon was won by Stephen Woodwark in a time of 2.47.58 and Wanaka local Georgina Thornton in 2.59.43. “Beautiful bike course, brutal run” said Georgina who led from the get-go. “I jumped on the wheel of the leading men at the start to try and get a lead on the other females before hitting some of the more technical stuff.”

The Integrity Homes Challenge Wanaka team are thrilled with how the event went. “It’s so good to see events back following COVID!” said Race Director Bill Roxburgh. “A special thanks to all our fantastic volunteers, we simply couldn’t do it without them!”

