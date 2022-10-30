Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Biggest Ever Field At The OSM Challenge Wanaka Multi

Sunday, 30 October 2022, 7:04 pm
Press Release: Challenge Wanaka

The 3rd edition of the OSM Challenge Wanaka Multi took place on Saturday 29th October. The event saw its biggest ever field with over 160 participants kayaking, biking and running a total of 82km in and around the stunning Lake Wanaka. Blue skies and light winds saw a pancake flat lake, almost perfect conditions for a paddle and the rain and wind held off for some awesome biking and running conditions.

The men’s field saw a close battle with the top three all finishing within three minutes of each other. Sam Newlands took the lead on the kayak leg and with a strong bike kept that lead, heading into the run in first place. Hot on his tail was up-and-coming multisport athlete Hamish Elliott who overtook on the run, taking victory in a time of 4.23.06. “The atmosphere was really exciting. It was great to have a strong kayaker and biker to chase.” Said Hamish. Sam Newlands finished second and Lewis Wright came in a close third in 4.25.29, winning the Veteran Male category.

The female race was won by Darfield athlete Julia Chamberlain in a time of 4.46.11, who led from the get-go. “What a great day, so much fun. The river was really nice and no wind on the bike was awesome. Running is my favourite part, so I just got on my feet and ran!” Estelle Arundell took second, followed closely by Katherine Reardon.

Wanaka multisport legend and Coast to Coast Champion Simone Maier joined forces with Emily Wilson and Jo Williams to win the team’s event. “What a fantastic day. I was gutted not to be able to take part in the individual event but so glad we decided to enter as a team last minute.” Said Simone. Emily Wilson made a cracking lead on the kayak “For Spring it was a pearler!” she said, “Flat as pancake!” while Jo Williams brought victory home on the run “Simone got to transition sooner than expected, I’d barely made it out the toilet. The pressure certainly kept me going, I could feel I was getting run down and had to keep that winning streak!”

The inaugural OSM Challenge Wanaka Duathlon was won by Stephen Woodwark in a time of 2.47.58 and Wanaka local Georgina Thornton in 2.59.43. “Beautiful bike course, brutal run” said Georgina who led from the get-go. “I jumped on the wheel of the leading men at the start to try and get a lead on the other females before hitting some of the more technical stuff.”

The Integrity Homes Challenge Wanaka team are thrilled with how the event went. “It’s so good to see events back following COVID!” said Race Director Bill Roxburgh. “A special thanks to all our fantastic volunteers, we simply couldn’t do it without them!”

The full results can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Challenge Wanaka on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>




Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>

Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 