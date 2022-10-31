Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Help Wanted At Northland’s Historic Places

Monday, 31 October 2022, 6:33 pm
Press Release: Heritage New Zealand

A world of opportunity awaits jobseekers at some of Northland’s premium heritage places this summer.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is hiring – and is particularly interested in hearing from people who can tell a good yarn or are keen to learn how to make some of the best coffees in the North.

“We are looking for a range of permanent, fixed term and casual staff at our properties including Clendon House in Rawene, Pompallier Mission in Russell and the Kerikeri Mission Station,” says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Manager Assets North Natalie McCondach.

“Roles include Visitor Hosts who welcome our visitors and lead tours of our properties, telling the unique stories of these special places; as well as staff for our two cafes – the Honey House at the Kerikeri Mission Station and the French Coffee House at Pompallier Mission.”

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga isn’t the only organisation working hard to recruit staff for the summer – around the country a shortage of workers has impacted businesses involved in hospitality and tourism in particular.

“We’re offering an excellent opportunity for people looking to enter the tourism business and gain experience at some of the most beautiful and important historic places in the country,” she says.

According to Natalie training is provided, with regular hours over the summer and the opportunity to work with some awesome team-members.

“If famliy or friends are looking for a bit of extra income over the summer season, and enjoy sharing the Northland Experience with others, then this could be ideal,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Heritage New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 

Mayors: Propose Consensus Path Forward For Three Waters
The Mayors of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, have put forward a joint proposal to make progress on the divisive “three waters” issue and achieve consensus... More>>


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit
The Green Party has today put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet... More>>



Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 