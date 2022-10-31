Help Wanted At Northland’s Historic Places

A world of opportunity awaits jobseekers at some of Northland’s premium heritage places this summer.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is hiring – and is particularly interested in hearing from people who can tell a good yarn or are keen to learn how to make some of the best coffees in the North.

“We are looking for a range of permanent, fixed term and casual staff at our properties including Clendon House in Rawene, Pompallier Mission in Russell and the Kerikeri Mission Station,” says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Manager Assets North Natalie McCondach.

“Roles include Visitor Hosts who welcome our visitors and lead tours of our properties, telling the unique stories of these special places; as well as staff for our two cafes – the Honey House at the Kerikeri Mission Station and the French Coffee House at Pompallier Mission.”

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga isn’t the only organisation working hard to recruit staff for the summer – around the country a shortage of workers has impacted businesses involved in hospitality and tourism in particular.

“We’re offering an excellent opportunity for people looking to enter the tourism business and gain experience at some of the most beautiful and important historic places in the country,” she says.

According to Natalie training is provided, with regular hours over the summer and the opportunity to work with some awesome team-members.

“If famliy or friends are looking for a bit of extra income over the summer season, and enjoy sharing the Northland Experience with others, then this could be ideal,” she says.

