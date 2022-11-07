Manukau Harbour incident: Searching will continue today

Search and rescue operations will continue today on the Manukau Harbour, following the incident yesterday in which a boat capsized.

One person remains outstanding after a boat with five people onboard capsized at around 7pm near Clarks Beach.

Today, searching will continue by air and sea assisted by the Police Eagle Helicopter and Coastguard.

As the warmer months approach, Police continue to urge all of those taking to the water to ensure they are carrying all appropriate safety equipment with them.

This includes wearing life jackets.

Police will continue to provide further updates in this incident as these become available.

