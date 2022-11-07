Manukau Harbour incident: Searching will continue today
Monday, 7 November 2022, 7:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
Search and rescue operations will continue today on the
Manukau Harbour, following the incident yesterday in which a
boat capsized.
One person remains outstanding after a boat
with five people onboard capsized at around 7pm near Clarks
Beach.
Today, searching will continue by air and sea
assisted by the Police Eagle Helicopter and Coastguard.
As
the warmer months approach, Police continue to urge all of
those taking to the water to ensure they are carrying all
appropriate safety equipment with them.
This includes
wearing life jackets.
Police will continue to provide
further updates in this incident as these become available.
