Reminder Voting Closes Soon In CLT Elections
Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust
Voting is closing soon for the Central Lakes Trust
elections.
“With 12 candidates and five to be
elected, good voter turnout helps to ensure we get the right
people to serve alongside our three appointed trustees for
the next three year term,” says CLT chair, Linda
Robertson.
The Trust plays an important role in our
community, with a $467 million investment portfolio, it is a
significant community asset.
“Ultimately that asset
is yours, and consequently, it’s up to you to determine
who will serve on the board,” Robertson says.
The
last recommended day for postal voting is Tuesday 15
November, however you can vote online, go to clt.net.nz.
Online voting closes midday on Friday 18 November, and is
fast
approaching.
