Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Zero Waste Groups Celebrate Public Notification On Te Awamutu Incinerator Project

Monday, 14 November 2022, 11:01 am
Press Release: Zero Waste Network

“We are super pleased that the Waikato Regional Council has announced that the resource consent application to build a waste incinerator in Te Awamutu will be publicly notified,” said Dorte Wray, Chief Operations Officer of the Zero Waste Network.

“Te Awamutu and the wider community really need to have a say in this project. It could have serious negative consequences for all of us, as well as for the land and water,” said Dale-Maree Morgan, coordinator of the Don’t Burn Waipā campaign, a flaxroots-community organisation formed to oppose the incinerator and push for zero waste solutions.

“Along with voices from across Waikato and the whole country, we have pushed for public notification of this project. Given that the much smaller waste incineration project in Feilding was publicly notified, it only makes sense that this massive project would be publicly notified,” said Dorte Wray

“Waikato Regional Council is a leading voice for waste minimisation, and within our rohe we are home to some amazing zero waste projects including Xtreme Zero Waste and Para Kore. We already have the solutions to get us to zero waste that build community resilience, create employment and are not toxic polluters. We don’t need or want a waste incinerator here,” said Dale-Maree Morgan.

“This incinerator is worse than a fossil fuel production facility: it would burn household waste, plastic and tyres to create electricity. It is incredibly dirty energy with a carbon footprint higher even than a coal-fired power plant. Emissions include heavy metals, dioxins and furans, the most toxic chemicals known to science,” said Dorte Wray.

“This incinerator would compromise all of the great waste minimisation work being done by iwi, community, business, Waipā District Council and Waikato Regional Council. Our community would be turned into an importer of waste, including up to 3 million tyres, each year. Waipā is the home of champions, Waipā doesn't want to be the home of every region's waste,” said Dale-Maree Morgan.

The Waipā District Council announced last month that the land-use consent portion of the incinerator application would be publicly notified. It is anticipated that the District and Regional Councils will hold joint hearings on the matter.

The incinerator company has asked for a delay in announcing the public notification. Submissions are required 20 days after public notification occurs.

“We expect that both Councils will have due regard for the upcoming Christmas holiday season. Scheduling the public notification must happen at a time that maximises public involvement, otherwise it is pointless to go through this process,” said Dale-Maree Morgan.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Zero Waste Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Midterms, Adrian Orr And Taxing The Banks


It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>

Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 