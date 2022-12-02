Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Parakiore Recreation And Sport Centre Construction Expected To Be Complete In Spring 2024

Friday, 2 December 2022, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Otakaro Limited

Construction of New Zealand’s largest indoor sports and aquatics facility, Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre, is now expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with construction sector constraints, challenging ground conditions and regular changes to the construction programme continuing to hamper progress.

Ōtākaro Limited Chief Executive, John Bridgman, says it’s disappointing for everyone involved in the project.

“We know people are incredibly eager to ride the hydroslides, play on the indoor courts and move their sport’s HQ into Parakiore, but the contractor hasn’t made enough progress during this challenging period to have the work completed late next year as planned, and has revised its timetable accordingly.

“As the owner of Parakiore, Christchurch City Council will need time to commission the facility. If the build is finished towards the end of 2024 an early 2025 opening would be likely.

“As we did with Te Pae, we will continue to provide updates as the completion date firms up.

“At the start of the project, CPB was forecasting having more than 300 workers on site for this main phase of the build. However, with reduced access to labour for a prolonged period and significant demand for construction workers across the sector, there have been times when getting half that number on the tools has been a challenge.

“Worker numbers are now increasing, which gives us greater confidence in the road ahead.

“With its high water table, this site was always going to be a geographically perfect but geologically tough location to put a 5-metre diving pool down into, and there has been a small amount of subsidence around one of the dewatering wells. It’s an area that’s about 0.6% of the building’s footprint but needs to be remediated with jet grouting. This will also take some additional time and delay some work at the southern end of the pools building.

“While construction will take longer to complete, we have a fixed-price contract with the contractor and any variations beyond the $317m already allocated will be worked through and agreed on with the contractor at a later date, but these won’t prevent us completing this outstanding facility,” says Mr Bridgman.

Council’s funding contribution to Parakiore remains capped.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otakaro Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
More>>



 
 


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government’s partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration... More>>




Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 