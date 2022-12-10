Chief Human Rights Commissioner To Speak On Human Rights Breaches In A Talk Entitled: “Housing As A Human Right”

The Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt is the keynote speaker at a public meeting in Christchurch on Monday to discuss “Housing as a human right” (see poster below)

The meeting is organised by the State Housing Action Network and takes place on Monday 12 December, 7pm at the Transitional Cathedral on the corner of Hereford and Madras Streets.

The meeting will be chaired by Jill Hawkey, Executive Director of Christchurch Methodist Mission, who has an intimate knowledge of the crippling housing issues facing people on low incomes in Christchurch and around the country.

State Housing Action Network will also speak at the meeting promoting our solution to the housing catastrophe.

“Our solution to the housing catastrophe facing low and middle-income tenants and families is simple” says SHAN Convenor John Minto. “We want an industrial-scale state house building programme”

“Only the government has the capacity and the resources to address this housing catastrophe – we have done it in the past and we can do it again”

“Unfortunately the Labour government has been moving in the opposite direction – selling hundreds of millions in state house land and building piddling numbers of state houses for the huge waiting list”

