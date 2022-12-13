Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Giving Hope For Christmas

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Cancer Society

For most people, Christmas is a time of good cheer, lazy summer days and spending time with loved ones. But for some people with cancer, life-saving treatment doesn’t stop for the festivities.

Cancer treatment at Waikato Hospital continues throughout the summer, including over the Christmas and New Year break. Cancer Society’s Lions Lodge stays open too, to provide free accommodation, meals and support to those who need it.

Lodge manager Henny Swinkels acknowledges it can be a difficult time for guests who are not only going through weeks of tough treatment but doing it while a long way away from family and loved ones.

She says the Lodge prides itself on providing a “home away from home”, offering comfortable rooms, nourishing meals and caring staff to make guests feel welcome.

“It can be sad to be here at this time. But the people who stay here support each other, and Christmas decorations always provide plenty of cheer - not to mention a few seasonal treats.”

The biscuit tins are already brimming with Christmas mince pies and shortbread. The home-baked goods are donated by local volunteer groups like Good Bitches Baking, residents at Cambridge Oaks Village and the local Gardenia Club.

Swinkels says the support of volunteers is crucial at the Lodge. More than 40 volunteers work alongside the Lodge’s permanent staff throughout the year, with many choosing to continue volunteering over the holiday season. They help with meal service, checking in guests and driving the shuttle between the Lodge and Waikato Hospital.

As a charity, Cancer Society also relies on the generosity of donors to keep its doors open all year round.

Make a special gift to Cancer Society’s Lions Lodge this Christmas and help bring joy and comfort to people with cancer during the toughest of times. Visit www.cancer.org.nz/donate-here

© Scoop Media

Find more from Cancer Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
