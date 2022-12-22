Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rural Connectivity Group To Provide Mobile Solution For Transmission Gully

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 6:29 pm
Press Release: RCG

Collaboration between Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees will provide a robust solution via the Rural Connectivity Group, to plug the mobile coverage gap along Wellington’s newest stretch of four lane motorway, Transmission Gully. The Rural Connectivity Group (RCG) proposes four cell sites to provide almost continuous coverage along the 27km length of Transmission Gully providing 4G mobile services from all three networks. This is welcome news for regular users of the highway and locals who have advocated for mobile services to be provided along the highway.

As a first step RCG has installed a temporary cell site before Christmas, based at the northern end of the motorway, approximately 1.5kms south of the Paekakariki interchange, to provide immediate coverage to approximately 6.5kms of motorway. RCG have also commenced site investigations for the four permanent cell sites with good support from landowners.

“RCG is well placed to provide the mobile solution for all three mobile networks, with our work on the Rural Broadband Initiative Phase 2 (RBI2) and Mobile Black Spot Fund (MBSF) programmes completed. Our expertise in providing cost effective and efficient network is well honed from our current projects and our team has been able to deliver a proposal to meet the coverage targets for Transmission Gully whilst reducing the overall cost of the project” says John Proctor, CEO of the Rural Connectivity Group. “We have worked super-fast, in adverse weather to install the temporary cell site before Christmas, to get coverage to the northern part of the motorway for the summer.”

The cell sites are funded under a joint model from Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees which includes providing spectrum, capital, and operational costs. 4G voice, mobile data and text services will be delivered from the new RCG cell sites from Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees.

“It is practical for the RCG to design and build this network for Transmission Gully, where multi operator core network technology, efficient spectrum utilisation, one pole, one power and transmission supply can be used to deliver much needed services from all three mobile companies. It is in the best interests of New Zealand to support this project”, says Graham Mitchell CEO of Crown Infrastructure Partners.

With the funding confirmed, work has already started on reviewing options with landowners in strategic locations bordering the highway and RCG expects there to be strong support from Waka Kotahi, Police and Emergency Services to complete the project as soon as possible.

As a first step the RCG temporary cell site at the northern end of Transmission Gully was switched on yesterday with people taking advantage of the new coverage straight away.

