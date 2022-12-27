Indigenous Knowledge And Technology Way Of The Future

An initiative aimed at understanding how indigenous environmental knowledge can underpin iwi conservation work, and be applied to the development and use of new pest eradication technologies is about to ramp up.

The Korehāhā Whakahau Rangahau (Research) team will undertake interviews and wānanga in a bid to learn more about traditional indigenous knowledge relating to Ngāti Awa and te taiao (the environment) in the new year.

Kairangahau Mātāmua (Senior Researcher) Rob Whitbourne says Mātauranga Taiao (Māori environmental knowledge) is central to the success of iwi led conservation.

“We’re fortunate that Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Limited) is supporting the Korehāhā Whakahau to collect, research and grow our mātauranga taiao, within the context of the project’s possum eradication work.

“This is a great opportunity to both support the Korehāhā Whakahau project’s core objective, while also supporting the wider aspirations of the iwi to grow and strengthen our mātauranga taiao.”

Korehāhā Whakahau is the first Iwi-led eradication project, administered by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa, in partnership with PF2050 Limited and Te Papa Atawhai (Department of Conservation).

It aims to eradicate possums from 4700ha of land within the rohe (tribal area) of Ngāti Awa including Whakatāne, Ōhope and Ōhiwa, without using toxins, by 2025.

A team of researchers, led by Dr Whitbourne and consisting of Lanae Cable and Te Kawa Robb, were contracted last year to undertake the research component with any findings to be implemented into Korehāhā Whakahau best practice in 2023.

Dr Whitbourne says the aim is to research local traditions, histories, and ecological knowledge to consider how mātauranga-taiao can be used to solve landscape- scale pest eradication challenges.

“The project is using some innovative new technologies, ZIP leg-hold traps, ZIP MotoLures, and ZIP nodes-system. With a strong understanding of the environments they’re working in, the team will be able to apply, asses and improve these technologies, while understanding the cycles, patterns and characteristics of the forest environment, as our tīpuna did.

“We will identify how mātauranga can make the greatest impact in caring for the bush, in supporting the goals of Predator Free 2050, and most importantly, growing our ability to be kaitiaki across the rohe of Ngāti Awa.

“We’ll also document and capture the research process we took to engage with our people, and the process of integrating the findings into the Korehāhā Whakahau project. This will serve as a roadmap on how to meaningfully contextualise conservation practices of which other eradication projects can learn from and consider.”

In addition, the research team will undertake wānanga and develop written and audio-visual resources to support our own people, especially our tamariki, to learn about the bush. These resources will provide examples of effective communication and engagement tools for PF2050 Limited and the wider Predator Free 2050 community, including other community and iwi projects.

© Scoop Media

