Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Tops Another Travel List

Friday, 13 January 2023, 2:53 pm
Press Release: AucklandNZ

Tāmaki Makaurau has once again been recognised globally with renowned publication The New York Times naming Auckland on one of its top travel lists.

The region is named at number five on the Times’ list of 52 places to go in 2023, with the article pointing out Auckland’s status as the culinary capital of Aotearoa (sorry Wellington!).

The Times wrote about the region’s multiculturism (more than 220 different ethnicities call the region home) and highlighted the newly renovated downtown precincts as well as the many new restaurants and eateries.

To get a taste of Auckland’s food offerings, check out our recently published iconiceats that lists the top 100 eats as nominated by Aucklanders.

New York Times isn’t the only trusted voice singing Auckland’s praises internationally.

Auckland is the first destination listed on Condé Nast Traveler's 23 Best Places to Go in 2023. Condé Nast has a monthly global readership of five million.

Airbnb included Auckland in their 2023 top 10 places to travel, promoting the jewels of the Hauraki Gulf and visits to Great Barrier Island’s Dar Sky Sanctuary, spending time on Waiheke Island or enjoying a whale safari.

In late 2022, Auckland was also named one of world’s best LGBTQ+ friendly cities by travel company Big 7. The region was described as an urban hub and home to the largest Pride Event in the South Pacific, and praised as "one of the world's most liberal countries," and the first country in Oceania to legalise same-sex marriage in 2013.

The UK’s popular Time Out named Kingsland as one of the world’s coolest suburbs and Karangahape Road made the list as one of the world’s coolest streets.

National Geographic UK readers also voted New Zealand as their top long-haul destination for 2022, calling out Auckland as one of the drawcards for making the long flight worthwhile.

In late 2021, Lonely Planet announced that Tāmaki Makaurau was their number one city to visit in 2023.

Notes to editor

  • These accolades support the work that Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is doing to promote Tamaki Makaurau Auckland to the North American market, along with industry and regional partners
  • In 2019, almost half (46 per cent) of all visitors spend from the USA was spent in Auckland and Queenstown. North America has also been identified as a priority market by both Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand.

 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from AucklandNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness


The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. While we have to take it on faith that it will arrive someday, it is hard to say when it will happen, or how great/how bad it will be if and when it ever does. This time last year we were being told it could arrive by late 2022 – then that got kicked out until early this year, and of late it has been postponed until mid 2023, by which time it may only be “ mild” or “shallow.” Or not...
More>>



 
 

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: Calls For Formal Inquiry Into Forestry Practices Following East Coast Disaster
The Environmental Defence Society says that the latest disaster on the East Coast needs a formal Commission of Inquiry into forestry practices. “We have seen yet again the consequences of inadequate controls over exotic plantation forestry operations... More>>


ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 