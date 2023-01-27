First Step Towards Specialist Workforce For Water Services Across Aotearoa New Zealand

Water New Zealand welcomes the appointment of Jon Lamonte, Colin Crampton and Vaughan Payne as establishment chief executives for three of the new Water Service Entities.



Water New Zealand chief executive Gillian Blythe says Jon Lamonte, Colin Crampton and Vaughan Payne bring considerable experience across water, infrastructure delivery and organisational change which will be vital in the transition from 67 Councils providing water services to four new entities.



“With asset values in excess of $60b the need for the Water Services Entities to have specialist and highly skilled workforce is clear. The appointment of establishment chief executives is the first step towards achieving this.”



“With a significant infrastructure deficit to be addressed the creation of Water Services Entities whose sole focus is on drinking water, wastewater and stormwater is vital if efficiencies are to be achieved.”



Water New Zealand looks forward to working with the establishment chief executives to address the challenges facing drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services in Aotearoa New Zealand.

