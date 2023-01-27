First Step Towards Specialist Workforce For Water Services Across Aotearoa New Zealand
Water New Zealand welcomes the appointment of Jon
Lamonte, Colin Crampton and Vaughan Payne as establishment
chief executives for three of the new Water Service
Entities.
Water New Zealand chief executive
Gillian Blythe says Jon Lamonte, Colin Crampton and Vaughan
Payne bring considerable experience across water,
infrastructure delivery and organisational change which will
be vital in the transition from 67 Councils providing water
services to four new entities.
“With asset
values in excess of $60b the need for the Water Services
Entities to have specialist and highly skilled workforce is
clear. The appointment of establishment chief executives is
the first step towards achieving
this.”
“With a significant
infrastructure deficit to be addressed the creation of Water
Services Entities whose sole focus is on drinking water,
wastewater and stormwater is vital if efficiencies are to be
achieved.”
Water New Zealand looks forward to working with the establishment chief executives to address the challenges facing drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services in Aotearoa New Zealand.