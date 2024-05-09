Sexual Violence Prevention Among Hundreds Of Job Cuts At ACC

The National Government plans to cut 390 jobs at ACC, including roles in the areas of prevention of sexual violence, road safety and workplace safety.

“These cuts are irresponsible and morally wrong. The Government is choosing to put tax cuts before preventing serious incidents that can cause long-term harm to people’s lives,” Labour ACC spokesperson Rachel Boyack said.

“We have a world class ACC system and Kiwis expect they should be able to pick up the phone and receive support. Hundreds of thousands of people each year make claims for their injuries.

“ACCs work is all about preventing injuries and stopping them from happening in the first place. All of the evidence points to investment in injury prevention reducing harm as being the best value for money.

“The Government has it priorities all wrong. Cutting almost 10 per cent of ACC’s workforce will take New Zealand backwards and put strain on a vital service that people rely on,” Rachel Boyack said.

“ACC is the lead agency for a number of actions under Te Aorerekura, Aotearoa’s first National Strategy and Action Plan to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence. I am appalled that roles dealing with sexual violence are on the chopping block,” Labour spokesperson for prevention of family and sexual violence Ginny Andersen said.

“ACC has a four-year work stream to establish a sexual violence primary prevention approach. With one in five New Zealand adults experiencing sexual assault in their lifetime, what happens to this work now is hugely important.

“The Minister has been briefed and should understand the size of the problem in New Zealand. Most investment is spent dealing with the consequences after serious harm has occurred, but we must invest in prevention as well.

“The Government’s plan to cut roles at ACC that prevent sexual violence while putting out a statement committing to action for rape awareness week, is jarring and disgraceful,” Ginny Andersen said.

