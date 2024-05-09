Fourteen Drink Drivers Caught Over The Weekend In Rural Canterbury

Police caught and charged 13 drivers for excess breath alcohol last weekend as part of their targeted road policing operation in North Canterbury and Selwyn.

“It is very disappointing for Police to see so many drink drivers caught within two days when we already have seven fatalities on our roads already this year,” says Area Commander, Inspector Peter Cooper.

“The message is really simple, don’t drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs or while being impaired in any way as we all shared a responsibility to ensure our roads are safe at all times.

“If you intend to enjoy a few drinks on a night out, remember to make a plan to get home or arrange a sober driver to help.

“Finally, expect to see Police set up checkpoints anywhere and anytime. If you are caught offending, the appropriate enforcement action will be taken,” says Inspector Peter Cooper.

Police recognise there is power in our communities to make a difference, too.

If you know someone has had a few, or is over the limit and about to drive, say something.

“We want people to enjoy themselves but remember: Never get behind the wheel when you have had too much to drink”.

