Winter’s Here, And Driving Got A Lot More Dangerous

As winter tightens its icy grip, Police emergency communicators are dealing with a slew of predictable calls:

“BLACK ICE COVERING APPROX 3KM OF ROAD”

“CARS SLIPPED ON BLACK ICE”

“MVA - CAR SLID INTO BARRIER - SOUTH BOUND LANE”

“VEH HIT ICE AND SLID HITTING BRIDGE - VEH CURRENTLY BLOCKING BOTH LANES”

“CAR FLIPPED AND GONE DOWN BANK”

Southern Road Policing Manager Craig Brown says Dunedin’s first frost put the city’s drivers to the test and kept emergency services busy dealing with those who it caught out.

“We’ve had a couple of serious crashes thanks to the ice today and a number of minor ones, particularly around the Dunedin area, but what has happened today can happen across our district.”

The largest geographical police district in the country, Southern District Police covers Southland, Otago Lakes Central and Otago Coastal, which experience some of the most intense winter conditions in the country.

"A lot of the crashes we see in winter involve people driving like it's still summer. It is vitally important that drivers take notice of and drive to the weather conditions.

"Allow some extra time when driving from point A to point B and increase following distances. Rain, snow and ice make it challenging to stop quickly if required so it's important to allow a little be more distance between yourself and the vehicle ahead."

He urged drivers to consider ‘what would happen if…’, and put themselves in the shoes of the motorists around them.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Anticipating how you would react if something were to happen can help readjust your driving behaviour."

Inspector Brown said that included asking yourself: Can other drivers see me? Can I stop in time if the car in front slams on the brakes? Is there likely to be ice on this patch of road?

"Black ice is particularly terrifying for any driver that hits it. If a patch of road looks wet or damp, assume it’s black ice; let your car slow down on its own, and brake gently before you get to a curve."

It’s why it’s so important to drive to the conditions and anticipate what’s in front of you, Inspector Brown said.

"If you’re unsure, drive slower; we’re not going to ticket you for driving to the conditions.

"But if you’re driving like an idiot, don’t expect an apology when we pull you over."

© Scoop Media

