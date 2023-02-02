Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Orange Sky Deploys Laundry Fleet To Support People Affected By Flooding

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 10:00 am
Press Release: Orange Sky

Supporting those who have been affected by the extreme weather conditions in Auckland Tamaki Makaurau, Orange Sky - a not-for-profit organisation that supports people experiencing homelessness with free mobile laundry and shower services - has mobilised their laundry and shower vans and volunteer teams to support those in need.

On Sunday January 29, Orange Sky began operating additional services across Tamaki Makaurau to support those impacted by the floods. Since Sunday, Orange Sky has operated eight shifts, completed 68 loads of washing and provided 18 showers.

Orange Sky is fielding incoming enquiries and are working closely with Auckland Emergency Management and community groups to mobilise their vehicles and volunteer teams as quickly as possible to ensure they can help as many people in need throughout the coming weeks.

Orange Sky Regional Coordinator, Helen Rayner says Orange Sky is committed to jumping in where needed and lending a hand to affected communities.

“In addition to supporting people experiencing homelessness, community recovery support is an important part of the Orange Sky service,” Ms Rayner said.

“We are committed to helping people that have been affected by severe weather conditions and other devastating events across the country supporting people who have been displaced, or simply can’t safely access washing and drying facilities due to damaged goods.”

“During what is already a tough time for the Auckland community, we’re so grateful to the volunteers who were able to step up and support - some of whom have been personally affected by flooding.”

In consultation with Auckland Emergency Management, Orange Sky is assessing the ongoing need for their services each day, and will continue supporting the Tamaki Makaurau community for as long as they are needed.

To find out where you can access Orange Sky’s community recovery services, head to locations.orangesky.org.nz

For people who wish to support Orange Sky’s flood recovery operations, you can head to orangesky.org.nz to apply to volunteer, or to donate.

