Wayne Brown, Stand Down

Friday, 3 February 2023, 8:52 am
Press Release: Migrant Workers Association

Mayor Wayne Brown has failed Auckland catastrophically amid the worst flooding in our city’s history. From his failure to give Aucklanders adequate warning on Friday night, to his climate denialism, to his Trumpian attempts to bully the media — he has embarrassed himself and his council.

We need real leadership and proper communication in times of crisis. Furthermore, Brown intends to unleash austerity on our city, promising huge budget cuts to arts, culture, and vital community services such as the Citizens Advice Bureau.

We demand:

1. The immediate resignation of Wayne Brown, to be replaced by someone who takes climate change and emergency response seriously.

2. An end to council austerity — no cuts to arts, culture, public transport or community services.

3. Increased funding for Auckland Council and other local councils across the country from the Labour Government in Wellington.

4. Radical action from both central government and Auckland Council to both prevent climate catastrophe, and mitigate the effects we are already seeing from global warming.

5. A just transition to a world without fossil fuels as soon as possible.

Signed: Nik Naidu, the Whānau Community Trust Rachael Mario, NZ Rotuman Community Centre Redelond Tsounga, Aotearoa Africa Foundation Heather Lyall, the Community Collective Sahra Kress, Degrowth Aotearoa Lucy-Mae Goffe-Robertson, Fashion Rebellion Melissa Peterson, Socialist Aotearoa Anu Kaloti, Migrant Workers Association Elliot Crossan, System Change Aotearoa

Join us on Saturday 4 February 2023, 2pm at Aotea Square, Queen Street, Auckland

Organised by System Change Aotearoa

https://facebook.com/events/s/wayne-brown-stand-down/550097973720755/

