Mayor Len Talks Business In Coromandel Town

Monday, 6 February 2023, 6:20 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Mayor Len talking to Nicky from The Source store in Coromandel Town

Coromandel Town and surrounds continues to be open for business, with Mayor Len Salt and Coromandel-Colville Councillor John Morrissey visiting the northern part of the district today.

With the storms and road closures having a significant impact on our local economy, our business communities are doing their best to continue to cater for visitors.

Several tour buses were in Coromandel Town today, and Councillor Morrissey noted the numbers of people who were frequenting the cafes, bars and shops that were from out of town.

Mayor Len and Councillor Morrissey spent time listening to shopkeepers, café, restaurant and bar owners, who shared stories about how they were coping and were trying to remain optimistic now that the Thames Coast Road had been reopened.

“With the support of Destination Hauraki-Coromandel, a campaign will be running in the coming weeks to encourage traffic through Thames, along the Thames Coast and up to Coromandel Town to encourage take a break, have a coffee and wander the shops before heading on their journey to the eastern seaboard,” says Mayor Len. “The campaign will also promote the State Highway 25 southern entrance from Waihi through to Whangamatā, and up to Tairua and Pauanui.”

From a tourism perspective, our Regional Destination Management Organisation Destination Hauraki-Coromandel are also working with national tourism bodies to advocate for business, regional marketing and resilience support.

Our Council is also working on arranging business forums over the coming week with other business sectors, so we gain a full and clear picture of what is needed to help work through logistical, supply chain and contingency issues and to hear first-hand from industry on options and ideas to help with recovery and ongoing resilience.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Whangamatā businesses is planned on the Thursday 23 February by Enterprise Whangamatā to discuss and look at signage, advertising, and other options. Similar meetings are being held over the next few weeks with the Mercury Bay and Thames Business Associations.

“This is the time to support our businesses because we all know that when our businesses are thriving we all benefit,” says Mayor Len.

Tomorrow, Mayor Len will be visiting businesses along the eastern seaboard before attending the pōwhiri for the new principle of the Mercury Bay Area who starts this week.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


