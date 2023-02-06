Fatal Crash, Clareville - Wellington

One person has died following an earlier two vehicle crash in Clareville,

Carterton.

The crash was reported around 4:10pm and the person died on route to the

hospital.

One person has been transported to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries,

and two people have been transported to Masterton Hospital with moderate

injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination.

State Highway 2 is still closed and will be for a few hours. Diversions are

in place.

