Fatal Crash, Clareville - Wellington
One person has died following an earlier two vehicle
crash in Clareville,
Carterton.
The crash was
reported around 4:10pm and the person died on route to
the
hospital.
One person has been transported to
Wellington Hospital with serious injuries,
and two people have been transported to Masterton Hospital with moderate
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination.
State Highway 2 is
still closed and will be for a few hours. Diversions
are
in place.