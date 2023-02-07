Homicide investigation, Bryndwr, Christchurch

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant.

A homicide investigation is underway, following an incident in which a person died, in Eden Place, Bryndwr on Saturday 4 February.

One other person - 53-year-old man - was injured in the incident and has now been released from hospital into Police custody. He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 14 February, facing an assault charge.

Police and ESR are carrying out a scene examination at the address.

No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

Police are providing support to the family of the victim and are working hard to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Any update will be issued proactively, but while the investigation is underway details available for release will be limited.

© Scoop Media

