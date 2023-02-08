Mediaworks Welcomes Scrapping Of Tvnz-rnz Media Giant

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 7:55 pm
Press Release: MediaWorks

MediaWorks has welcomed the Government’s announcement that the TVNZ-RNZ merger has been scrapped.

MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace says MediaWorks has always been supportive of a strong and thriving public media in New Zealand but believed the merger could have had unintended consequences for not only commercial operators, but the wider media ecosystem.

“We’re pleased the Government has decided to shelve this legislation and focus on the priorities which matter most to Kiwis.

“It’s a shame that so much has been spent on this proposal at a time when the industry as a whole in New Zealand is dealing with decreasing advertising revenues in the face of a likely recession.

“The proposed merger has created a degree of uncertainty for staff at both entities and in the wider industry and we’re pleased that everyone can now concentrate on delivering for New Zealanders.

“Both public and commercial media play important roles in creating a thriving, sustainable sector. MediaWorks remains committed to continuing to work closely with TVNZ and RNZ to reach New Zealand’s diverse audiences with quality local content.”

