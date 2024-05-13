Announcement From Councillor Ray Chung, Wellington

“Wellington City is in the worst shape it’s ever been – economically, socially, and culturally.

“The concerns of ratepayers are not unique to our city. Wellington ratepayers are struggling with the rapid rise in the cost of their rates and know that the failing infrastructure from years of neglect through under-investment is having a catastrophic impact on their income and their savings. Many people feel that they’re just not being listened to by council. Some of the decisions being made by council and the direction in which it is taking the city has seen the lowest approval ratings in years. As someone who was elected to represent Wellington residents, I understand the frustration that many people are feeling.

“New Zealand is facing the worst cost-of-living crisis in generations, with a seemingly inexorable rise in food and electricity prices, rental costs, interest rates. Helping Wellington people to weather the economic hard-times is not being helped by council. Local business owners feel they’re being strangled by an ideology that is having a direct negative impact on their bottom line. Businesses in Thorndon and Newtown are recording a marked decrease in customers through a significant reduction in car parks and the changed roading structure. Unnecessary speed humps seemingly appear out of nowhere.

“Over the last few weeks, in person and in the media, I have been asked what my intentions are in respect of my role as a Wellington City Councillor. It has been a privilege serving the city over last 18 months. I believe that with the right leadership, supported by a team of like-minded Wellingtonians passionate about growing our city, we can overcome the difficulties we have and return to being the proud Capital City we once were.

“In light of ending the speculation that has been occurring over the last few weeks, it is therefore my intention to run for the Mayoralty of Wellington City in the 2025 Local Government elections. I look forward to announcing further details in the coming months.”

