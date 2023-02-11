Important Evacuation Message From Civil Defence And Fire And Emergency

MetService and Waikato Regional Council have issued an updated Cyclone Gabrielle forecast.

The Coromandel Peninsula is going to feel the impacts earlier than originally advised, as such Civil Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) have issued a new advisory.

Watch this video for updated evacuation messaging. See the map below for areas identified as at risk for flooding and inundation.

Consider evacuating to a safe and secure place by Sunday evening if you are in one of these at-risk areas or have a property that is prone to flooding or coastal inundation.

Equally as important, for those living on hillsides, check your property for new cracks or existing cracks that may have expanded. If you believe your property is at risk as a result of land instability, plan and prepare to evacuate to safety until the cyclone passes.

© Scoop Media

