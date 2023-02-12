Self-evacuation Of At-risk Areas Strongly Recommended

A RED wind and rain warning for Cyclone Gabrielle is in force for the Coromandel.

From tonight, Sunday 12 February until Tuesday morning 14 February, we can expect 400mm of rain and gale force easterly winds with gusts exceeding 130km/h across the Coromandel.

Widespread surface flooding, coastal storm surge waves in low lying areas, land instability, power outages, road closures, trees and debris falling and damage to property are certain across many parts of our district.

This map shows areas that are most at-risk during the storm event.

Civil Defence is strongly urging all people in areas that have been flooded previously, or who live close to beaches or rivers, especially along the eastern seaboard, to self-evacuate as soon as possible to family or friends until the cyclone has passed.

In addition, Civil Defence strongly urge all people who on hillsides to check surroundings for cracks, if they are new or have increased in size or length, please plan to self-evacuate.

The following Civil Defence Centres are open from 4pm today:

If you live close to one of these centres and need to evacuate and require a place to go to then head to a Civil Defence Centre; please take any medication, pets and pet food and bedding in case you need to overnight in a hall or in your car.

Community-led Centres are in smaller places around the Coromandel which provide shelter for those who cannot evacuate to family or friends.

If you think you may need to evacuate; the Community Led Centres will be open between 4:00 and 6:00pm today (Sunday 12 February) for you to discuss your needs and are prepared to open if widespread flooding occurs in your community.

These are in the following communities:

