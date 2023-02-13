Multiple Road Closures Across The Coromandel

As Cyclone Gabrielle approaches the Coromandel bringing steady rain and gale-force winds, the impact is starting to be felt on the roading network with multiple closures.

STATE HIGHWAYS:

SH2 Mangatarata to Waihi South:

OPEN including Karangahake Gorge.

SH25 Thames to Coromandel:

COMPROMISED - FULLY CLOSED IN SOME SECTIONS

Multiple fallen trees and detritus is obstructing / blocking lanes along the length of the Thames Coast.

SH25 Coromandel to Kuaotunu:

COMPROMISED - FULLY CLOSED IN SOME SECTIONS

Fallen trees and detritus blocking both lanes on the Coromandel/ Whangapoua Hill.

SH25 Kuaotunu to Whitianga:

CLOSED

Extent of fallen trees / detritus currently being scoped.

SH25 Whitianga to Hikuai:

OPEN

Due to small slips, surface flooding, and detritus Extreme Caution is advised.

SH25 Hikuai to Waihi:

OPEN

Due to small slips, surface flooding, and detritus Extreme Caution is advised.

SH25A

FULLY CLOSED OVER THE COMPLETE LENGTH

Check State Highway travel information on the Waka Kotahi website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

LOCAL COUNCIL ROADS

So far today there have been no reports of additional damage to the road network caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Roading teams are assessing and clearing any further damage.

With the main storm front predicted to hit on Monday afternoon and last all day Tuesday we advise against any unnecessary travel. If you have to travel please allow extra time for your journey and take emergency supplies with you in case you are stranded in your vehicle. Please check the Waka Kotahi website for updated information on state highway closures.

Koputauaki Bridge, Colville Road - Traffic Management will be on standby on site overnight as precaution for dam breach event upriver of bridge.

Tapu Coroglen is CLOSED and impassable for the foreseeable future. Location is 10km from Tapu.

Many other Council roads are open to one lane due to damage from previous storms. They are fully listed on our Council website.

A RED wind and rain warning for Cyclone Gabrielle is in force for the Coromandel.

Until Tuesday morning 14 February, we can expect 400mm of rain and gale force easterly winds with gusts exceeding 130km/h across the Coromandel. Check www.metservice.com for the latest weather forecasts.

Widespread surface flooding, coastal storm surge waves in low lying areas, land instability, power outages, road closures, trees and debris falling and damage to property are certain across many parts of our district.

The map above shows areas that are most at-risk during the storm event.

Civil Defence is strongly urging all people in areas that have been flooded previously, or who live close to beaches or rivers, especially along the eastern seaboard, to self-evacuate as soon as possible to family or friends until the cyclone has passed.

In addition, Civil Defence strongly urge all people who on hillsides to check surroundings for cracks, if they are new or have increased in size or length, please plan to self-evacuate.

We have Civil Defence Centres open in key centres to accommodate those with nowhere else to go and there are Community-Led Centres open in smaller communities for shelter. See www.tcdc.govt.nz/atrisk for the locations.

All this rain will push a lot of sediment into our water treatment plants, overburdening them. Please go easy on your water use for the next couple of days.

All Refuse Transfer Station sites, District Libraries, and Thames Centennial Pool will be closed today. Kerbside rubbish and recycling collection has also been cancelled. Our Whangamatā Council office is closed today and others, including our Coromandel Town office may close as well.

Department of Conservation facilities throughout Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay have been closed to the public as Cyclone Gabrielle heads toward the country.

Visitors should keep an eye on the dedicated page of the DOC website for weather-related updates.

