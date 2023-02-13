Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Multiple Road Closures Across The Coromandel

Monday, 13 February 2023, 9:49 am
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

As Cyclone Gabrielle approaches the Coromandel bringing steady rain and gale-force winds, the impact is starting to be felt on the roading network with multiple closures.

STATE HIGHWAYS:

SH2 Mangatarata to Waihi South:
OPEN including Karangahake Gorge.

SH25 Thames to Coromandel:
COMPROMISED - FULLY CLOSED IN SOME SECTIONS
Multiple fallen trees and detritus is obstructing / blocking lanes along the length of the Thames Coast.

SH25 Coromandel to Kuaotunu:
COMPROMISED - FULLY CLOSED IN SOME SECTIONS
Fallen trees and detritus blocking both lanes on the Coromandel/ Whangapoua Hill.

SH25 Kuaotunu to Whitianga:
CLOSED
Extent of fallen trees / detritus currently being scoped.

SH25 Whitianga to Hikuai:
OPEN
Due to small slips, surface flooding, and detritus Extreme Caution is advised.

SH25 Hikuai to Waihi:
OPEN
Due to small slips, surface flooding, and detritus Extreme Caution is advised.

SH25A
FULLY CLOSED OVER THE COMPLETE LENGTH

Check State Highway travel information on the Waka Kotahi website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

LOCAL COUNCIL ROADS

So far today there have been no reports of additional damage to the road network caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Roading teams are assessing and clearing any further damage.

With the main storm front predicted to hit on Monday afternoon and last all day Tuesday we advise against any unnecessary travel. If you have to travel please allow extra time for your journey and take emergency supplies with you in case you are stranded in your vehicle. Please check the Waka Kotahi website for updated information on state highway closures.

Koputauaki Bridge, Colville Road - Traffic Management will be on standby on site overnight as precaution for dam breach event upriver of bridge.

Tapu Coroglen is CLOSED and impassable for the foreseeable future. Location is 10km from Tapu.

Many other Council roads are open to one lane due to damage from previous storms. They are fully listed on our Council website.

A RED wind and rain warning for Cyclone Gabrielle is in force for the Coromandel.

Until Tuesday morning 14 February, we can expect 400mm of rain and gale force easterly winds with gusts exceeding 130km/h across the Coromandel. Check www.metservice.com for the latest weather forecasts.

Widespread surface flooding, coastal storm surge waves in low lying areas, land instability, power outages, road closures, trees and debris falling and damage to property are certain across many parts of our district.

The map above shows areas that are most at-risk during the storm event.

Civil Defence is strongly urging all people in areas that have been flooded previously, or who live close to beaches or rivers, especially along the eastern seaboard, to self-evacuate as soon as possible to family or friends until the cyclone has passed.

In addition, Civil Defence strongly urge all people who on hillsides to check surroundings for cracks, if they are new or have increased in size or length, please plan to self-evacuate.

We have Civil Defence Centres open in key centres to accommodate those with nowhere else to go and there are Community-Led Centres open in smaller communities for shelter. See www.tcdc.govt.nz/atrisk for the locations.

All this rain will push a lot of sediment into our water treatment plants, overburdening them. Please go easy on your water use for the next couple of days.

All Refuse Transfer Station sites, District Libraries, and Thames Centennial Pool will be closed today. Kerbside rubbish and recycling collection has also been cancelled. Our Whangamatā Council office is closed today and others, including our Coromandel Town office may close as well.

Department of Conservation facilities throughout Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay have been closed to the public as Cyclone Gabrielle heads toward the country.

Visitors should keep an eye on the dedicated page of the DOC website for weather-related updates.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We’re Facing Fewer, More Intense, Cyclones In Future


As Cyclone Gabrielle leaves its mark on New Zealand, there are still limits on what the scientific research can say definitively about how climate change will affect future cyclonic activity in the South Pacific. For the past decade or more, the research language has been couched in terms of medium to high probabilities. Paradoxically, fewer cyclones are being expected, but these are likely to be more intense in nature, and characterised by higher rainfall, greater wind speed and bigger storm surges... More>>


 
 

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>


PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 