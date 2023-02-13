Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cyclone Gabrielle Intensifying Through Today And Overnight – Be In Your Safe Place

Monday, 13 February 2023, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

As Cyclone Gabrielle intensifies today, the time to self-evacuate or get last-minute supplies is fast running out.

The cyclone will build momentum throughout today and continue through until the early hours of Tuesday morning, when the rain will begin to ease but winds will remain at gale force.

What this means:

400mm of rain is expected over the next 24 hours.

Gale force easterly winds with gusts of 130km/h will cover the entire district.

The eye of the cyclone is directly over the Coromandel at present and it is forecast to head south east and move off by Tuesday afternoon.

Once this happens, the strong winds will turn westerly and impact the Firth of Thames and State Highway 25 (Thames Coast Road).

The barometric pressure for the Firth of Thames later today will be at 962 p/a, this is almost as low as Cyclone Bola in 1988.

Our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler has two very clear messages for everyone:

“Get to somewhere safe and secure now and stay there for the next 24 hours, don’t take any risks,” Mr Towler says.

“This is an unprecedented storm event. It is going to be intense and dangerous for anyone not hunkered down and safe.”

Our Mayor Len Salt has expressed his gratitude to the dozens of people, Council staff, emergency Services personnel, emergency management specialists and contractors for answering the call to help out.

Civil Defence have approximately 150 personnel responding, supporting and standing by for the event, many have travelled from across the region and elsewhere in New Zealand to be here to help us.

“Our sincere thanks go to the ‘cavalry’ for coming to our aid, we really need this support as we have been absolutely smashed these past six weeks and resources are very stretched,” says Mr Towler.

Here's Mayor Len with a message about our Civil Defence Centres, self-evacuation, and our unrivalled community spirit:

Additional information:

Council services:

  • Our Council’s Whangamatā and Coromandel Town service centres are closed today.
  • All our Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS) are closed today and tomorrow.
  • There are no Kerbside rubbish and recycling collections today or tomorrow. There will be no catch-up collections. Keep your material until next week or take it to a RTS once they’re open.
  • Thames Centennial Pool is closed today and tomorrow.
  • The Whangamatā Community Board meeting tomorrow has been postponed with the new date to be confirmed.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has closed facilities throughout Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay. Visitors should keep an eye on the dedicated page of the DOC website for weather-related updates: www.doc.govt.nz/news/issues/severe-weather/

  • Whitianga New World is closing at 7pm tonight
  • Countdown Whitianga is closing at 2pm today.

 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We’re Facing Fewer, More Intense, Cyclones In Future


As Cyclone Gabrielle leaves its mark on New Zealand, there are still limits on what the scientific research can say definitively about how climate change will affect future cyclonic activity in the South Pacific. For the past decade or more, the research language has been couched in terms of medium to high probabilities. Paradoxically, fewer cyclones are being expected, but these are likely to be more intense in nature, and characterised by higher rainfall, greater wind speed and bigger storm surges... More>>


 
 

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>


PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 