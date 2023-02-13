Eastern Seaboard In Line For A Pummelling Overnight

It’s looking like a tough night in store for our district’s eastern seaboard as Cyclone Gabrielle reaches its pitch. Thames Coromandel District Council Civil Defence controller Garry Towler has told Newstalk ZB the cyclone is “starting to really impact us now” with severe conditions on the eastern seaboard.

Mr Towler said the Coromandel was already suffering multiple power issues and outages, and he expected further damage to homes in the next 18 to 20 hours as the storm moved closer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Expect heavy storm surges, especially around high tide. The next high tide at Thames is 14/02 at 01:40am , and at Whitianga, 14/02 at 01:45am

Severe flooding on our roading network has made it impassable in many places (see our roading update below)People whose properties are flooded have been asked to evacuate - an evacuation centre is operating at Whitianga Town Hall

Traffic management is in place along the Kauaeranga River, which is close to bursting its banks. The spillway will be operated at some point this evening. Local properties and farmers have been alerted

Kūaotunu community evacuation centre is being activated from 6pm tonight

Our official civil defence welfare centres are open 24/7 if you need help, advice and a place to go, and there are community-led centres open in smaller communities for shelter. See tcdc.govt.nz/atrisk for the locations

If you’re on a hillside, please look out for any signs that your property is under stress – this can include slips and cracks, and doors not closing properly.

Please dial 111 if you feel you are in danger - emergency operators will be responding to callouts overnight

Roading conditions

UPDATED

The 309 Rd is CLOSED roughly 2.5km from the Coromandel End. It is expected to remain closed overnight with crews establishing first thing tomorrow morning

due to flooding The Esplanade, Whitianga is OPEN

Buffalo Beach Rd is OPEN

Beach Road, Whangamatā is OPEN

ONGOING

Tapu Coroglen Road is CLOSED and impassable for the foreseeable future. Location is 10km from Tapu

and impassable for the foreseeable future. Location is 10km from Tapu Te Kouma Road is CLOSED due to a large tree/slip blocking the road. Additional material continues to fall making it unsafe to continue to clear. Road will remain closed overnight

“It’s going to be a miserable, uncomfortable night for the Coromandel,” says Mr Towler.

“We’re on one knee now, and this could be a big blow. Hopefully, everyone has found somewhere safe to ride this one out.”

Additional information:

Emergency shelters: www.tcdc.govt.nz/atrisk

Weather updates: www.metservice.com

Local Council roads updates: www.tcdc.govt.nz/roads

State Highways updates: www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/3

For emergencies: dial 111

