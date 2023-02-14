Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Aucklanders Urged To Plan Ahead For Travel Tomorrow As Work To Repair And Reopen Roads Continues

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 8:57 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport is encouraging Aucklanders to consider whether travel is necessary, plan ahead, think about their safety and allow extra time for their journey.

AT’s Executive General Manager of Safety, Stacey Van Der Putten says: “Aucklanders should be prepared for delays and disruption to travel tomorrow as flood damage, sea conditions, power outages and fallen trees continue to affect our roads and public transport network.

“Please check the latest travel information on the AT app or Journey Plan before you head off on your journey. The overall picture on public transport and road closures across the region is being updated regularly at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch

“Bus services will be operating but there may be delays and cancellations due to conditions on the roads. Slips are continuing to cause disruption to train services and conditions on the water are affecting ferries.

“We will prioritise school bus services tomorrow, however, ongoing road closures will affect some school bus routes.

“If you are walking, driving or cycling, please take note of the conditions and avoid flood waters, loose branches and debris.”

Work to repair damaged roads

“Work is well underway to assess and repair damaged roads, with over 500 crew members working across Auckland. While dozens of roads have been reopened, there are currently more than 100 roads closed or partially closed.

“The picture on the ground is changing rapidly as our teams continue to address new damage to our roads and public transport network throughout the night.

“Some of the most significant damage to roads is in the Awhitu Peninsula, the Waitakere Ranges and West Auckland more broadly, with no road access currently to Piha, Muriwai and Karekare. Significant roads in central Auckland like Tāmaki Drive are also currently closed.”

For information and updates please use the following:

  • For updates on the overall transport network and travel advice visit the AT website at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch.
  • For detailed public transport travel information and journey planning – visit the AT Mobile app and Journey Planner

Gordon Campbell: On The Protests Inside Israel


This week in Jerusalem, about 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against plans by the recently elected coalition government of Benjamin “ Bibi” Netanyahu to reduce the power and independence of the judiciary. If Netanyahu and his new ultra-right allies get their way, the reforms will (a) weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws (b) allow court rulings to be over-ridden by a simple majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset and (c) give the government more power over the committee that gets to appoint the nation’s judges... More>>


 
 



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


