Feds Message To Isolated Tairawhiti Farms - You're Not Forgotten

We haven’t forgotten you - and we’re coming.

That’s the message Federated Farmers and allied agencies want to get to Tairawhiti farmers and rural families with road access and communications cut by the cyclone.

Feds national board member and local farmer Sandra Faulkner is involved with the rural hub set up as part of the Emergency Management operation in Gisborne. Every effort is being made to find ways to contact isolated farms and ascertain needs. Just one of the challenges is a shortage of AvGas for helicopters.

"Rest assured, we know you’re out there," Sandra says. "Broadcast radio may be the only contact some farms and homesteads here and in other districts have with the outside world. We’d be grateful to radio stations if they could relay this, and other Emergency Management, messages."

