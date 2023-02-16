Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Welfare Needs Of Isolated Communities Uppermost In Cyclone Recovery

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 11:19 am
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

The key focus of our Civil Defence team today will be getting fuel supplies to the farmers and isolated communities in the northern Coromandel.

This effort includes working with Powerco to restore electricity supply to a few of the more isolated communities.

With many roads still closed or compromised, options such as coastal and air access to this area will be considered.

We’re updating the status of local Council roads on our website. Check the Waka Kotahi website for state highway updates.

We’re also updating our Council website with updates on any changes to our services such as our Refuse Transfer Stations.

In addition, we're continuing work to meet the welfare needs of displaced people and will continue for possibly another two weeks.

If you’ve been isolated and self-reliant since Cyclone Gabrielle struck but now find yourself needing some help to get welfare support such as food, fuel or medicine, contact ‘Here to Help U’ on 0800 568 273 or online at www.heretohelpu.nz

If you are feeling frustrated or anxious or know someone who is struggling, there is help available:

  • Free call or text 1737 anytime, 24 hours a day.
  • You can also call Lifeline on 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357.
  • Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki Hinengaro Line for mental health support - 0508 111 555
  • If you have health questions, phone Healthline on 0800 611 116. Healthline is staffed by experienced registered nurses 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
  • Ministry of Social Development support: Call Work and Income on 0800 559 009 for more information from Monday – Friday, 7am – 6pm.

As of this morning there were six red-stickered (not safe to inhabit) properties and another 12 being monitored. An update on these numbers will be provided soon.

Critical infrastructure such as water and wastewater are also a priority focus today as a few plants, some of which are private schemes, are still under pressure and may need additional resourcing.

Our Kerbside collections are back on today. Check schedules at www.tcdc.govt.nz/kerbside. Most of our Refuse Transfer Stations are open. Check www.tcdc.govt.nz/rts for closures. Old sandbags can be taken to the transfer stations but please don’t put them in the general refuse pit. Ask at the entry kiosk for where they are being stored for potential reuse by roading crews.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA their and contractor Higgins and our local roading contractor Ventia are doing their utmost to open as many roads as possible today, but, as we experienced last evening, SH 25 opened only to have two large slips come down 30 minutes later which closed the roads again.

“There is light at the end of this tunnel, but we are not there yet,” says our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler.

“While it is tempting to get out and about and see what has happened, the entire Coromandel is still fragile so take care and keep up to date and informed,” says Mr Towler.

Waka Kotahi’s and our Council’s roading teams ask that if you don’t absolutely need to travel, please stay off the roads for the time being, so that crews can clear roads with less need to pause to allow traffic to pass.

And if you’re tempted to get out on the water, please be mindful that there is a great deal of debris in the water, so be on the lookout.

Report issues on roads and reserves

  • Local roads: report issues to Council at tcdc.govt.nz/rfs or call us at 07 868 0200.
  • State Highways: report issues to Waka Kotahi at 0800 4 HIGHWAYS.

Report any issues about parks and reserves or other Council facilities to us at tcdc.govt.nz/rfs or call us at 07 868 0200.

© Scoop Media

