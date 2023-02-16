Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feds: Cyclone Recovery Should Be Prime Focus For Government

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

The government’s immediate injection of $4 million to help farmers, growers, whenua Māori owners and rural communities mobilise and co-ordinate cyclone recovery efforts is pleasing, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says.

"Even more significant is acknowledgement that the breadth of Cyclone Gabrielle’s destruction is unprecedented and that this funding is only an initial response.

"The toll on roading and electricity networks will be extremely costly. Urban areas have been pummelled too. Federated Farmers will be advocating strongly to government that its prime focus, and additional resources to fix that infrastructure, should be top of their agenda."

Feds acknowledges all those who continue to work tirelessly to help our communities through this event: the people in lines companies, emergency services, emergency management and roading contractors to name a few.

"Many of them have been out in appalling conditions, and their efforts to help out in many cases have been nothing short of heroic," Andrew says.

Federated Farmers is concentrating on reaching out to hardest hit districts, particularly in Northland, Coromandel, Tairawhiti and Hawke’s Bay, and getting information to Emergency Management to help ascertain priority needs and keep people safe.

"We’ve also been in contact with the New Zealand Banking Association, Inland Revenue and other agencies to ask them to explore postponement of hard deadlines and other ways to help lessen immediate financial impacts.

"For some farm businesses, the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle coming on top of Cyclone Hale and an already unseasonably wet season in North Island provinces will be a body blow," Andrew says.

Rural communities have many times shown fighting spirit and a willingness to pull together.

"We need that more than ever.

"Feds has had calls already from less impacted farmers asking how they can help colleagues who have taken a hit. We’ve set up systems on our website to register those offering labour, resources or donations (fedfarm.org.nz)."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Protests Inside Israel


This week in Jerusalem, about 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against plans by the recently elected coalition government of Benjamin “ Bibi” Netanyahu to reduce the power and independence of the judiciary. If Netanyahu and his new ultra-right allies get their way, the reforms will (a) weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws (b) allow court rulings to be over-ridden by a simple majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset and (c) give the government more power over the committee that gets to appoint the nation’s judges... More>>


 
 


Government: Accounts In Solid Shape To Respond To Impact Of Cyclone Gabrielle

The Government’s books are in good shape to meet the challenges ahead and support New Zealanders facing cost of living pressures and extreme weather events. For the six months to the end of December, the Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) recorded a deficit of $2.8 billion... More>>



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>



Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 